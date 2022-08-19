Man found guilty of murdering roommate at Sioux City residence

Robert Buel
Robert Buel(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte and Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of fatally shooting his roommate has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

On Aug. 19, Robert Buel was convicted for the death of 41-year-old Jason Lafferty.

The charges stem from an incident back in August 2021 at a Sioux City residence. Police say they were called to the 200-block of 21st Street the morning of Aug. 22. They reported Lafferty and Buel had been in an argument. Investigators say Buel went into the residence’s garage with a shotgun and handgun, pointed the shotgun at Lafferty, set it down, then shot the victim with the handgun.

Buel will be sentenced at a later date but faces a 50-year prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of one charge of going armed with intent, which caries a 5-year sentence.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information tonight on News 4.

