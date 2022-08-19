Mostly sunny now, but rain chances are in the forecast for this evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the 70s across the region with some spots inching closer the 80-degree mark. Our wind is from the west northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions across Siouxland. Some showers are on radar near Denison, IA, but nothing severe.

Today we are going to see our temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for Siouxland with mostly sunny skies and wind from the west northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. This afternoon into this evening clouds and scattered showers work their way into the region. This isn’t going to be a widespread event, but more of an isolated rain event with most rainfall looking to be in northern Siouxland.

We do have portions of eastern Siouxland in a Slight Risk to seeing some severe weather. Best time for storms to form would be in the early evening hours of today.

Tonight, we can see those scattered showers sticking around as the low pressure moves through giving us mostly cloudy skies while temperatures drop down into the 60s and upper 50s as wind will still be from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday looks to be nice! Some morning showers but clearing as we move into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For more details watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.