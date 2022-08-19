Scattered showers in the forecast today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the uppers 50s and low 60s with our wind from the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies. We also can’t rule out an isolated shower move through the region this morning.

Today we are going to see our temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for Siouxland with mostly sunny skies and wind from the west northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. This afternoon into this evening clouds and scattered showers work their way into the region. This isn’t going to be a widespread event, but more of an isolated rain event with most rainfall looking to be in northern Siouxland.

Tonight we can see those scattered showers sticking around with mostly cloudy skies while temperatures drop down into the 60s and upper 50s as wind will still be from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday looks to be nice! Some morning showers, but clearing as we move into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For more details watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.