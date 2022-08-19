Showers continue tonight with clearing skies expected over the weekend

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Throughout the day today we saw a mix of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder across the KTIV viewing area. Highs today stayed nice and cool in the upper 70s for many Siouxlanders.

Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms through around midnight, then mostly cloudy skies will lead us into the weekend. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees with a northwestern wind between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Gusts up to 20 miles per hour will be possible overnight.

To kick off the weekend, Saturday morning fog is possible across the region, and the remainder of the day you can expect a healthy mix of sun and clouds overhead, a light northern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour, and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow night the skies look to clear even more with overnight lows expected to drop into the upper 50s.

Sunshine will return more on Sunday with a bit of warmth as well. Temperatures are expected to get back into the low 80s which is closer to average for this time of year.

