Sioux City police investigating after money stolen from ATM on Morningside Ave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating an incident earlier this week where two men stole money from an ATM at a Sioux City bank.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 15 two men broke into an ATM at Peoples Bank, located at 1901 Morningside Avenue. After breaking in, police say the two men removed money from the machine and left the area. How much money was taken hasn’t been released.

Police say the two men used a truck that was stolen out of South Sioux City, Nebraska during the theft. That vehicle was located several blocks away from the ATM.

The only description police have of the suspects are two Black men of average height and medium build. No further details are available because the suspects concealed their faces.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.