Sioux City school district releases list of people interested in vacant board position

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Seven people have put their names forward to fill the vacant position on the Sioux City Community School Board.

The replacement is needed after the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert earlier in August. The names put forward are: Bernie Scolaro, Brian Miller, Chad Krastel, Eric Boe, Flora Lee, Josh Potter and Maria Rundquist.

The deadline to submit applications for the position was Aug. 19. Dr. Albert resigned on Aug. 3 and board policy and Iowa Code 279.6 state school board members must try to fill the vacancy by appointment within 30 days of the resignation. If the school board does not fill the vacancy within 30 days, a special election would be required to fill the position.

All seven applicants will be invited to speak at the school board meeting on Aug. 22.

