Sioux City West looking to improve once again in 2022

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City West is an interesting team, last season they were winless but, showed promise throughout the year. Losing a couple of key players from last seasons team, most, would think the Wolverines wouldn’t be looking forward to the season but, the exact opposite is true.

This is an eager group at Sioux City West despite losing their leading passer rusher and receiver from last season. The team is looking for guys like Keavian Hayes, Terrance Topete and Lamarion Mothershed to step up and fill those roles offensively.

Defensively the team brings back its leading tackler in Topete, as well as sack leader Michael Benson, who last season took the quarterback down 9 times. But for coach Brandon Holmes its all about the guys up front.

“I just think effort effort is going to be one of the main keys right now, one thing we do have we feel we have a very solid offensive and defensive line,” says head coach Brandon Holmes. “We’re going to lean on those seniors kids like Kaden Buss to step up and just lead us through the pack.”

Sioux City West opens up their season, tomorrow at Council Bluffs Jefferson kickoff is set for 7 pm.

