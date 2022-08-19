Sioux City West looking to improve once again in 2022

By Jayson Moeller and Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City West is an interesting team, last season they were winless but, showed promise throughout the year. Losing a couple of key players from last seasons team, most, would think the Wolverines wouldn’t be looking forward to the season but, the exact opposite is true.

This is an eager group at Sioux City West despite losing their leading passer rusher and receiver from last season. The team is looking for guys like Keavian Hayes, Terrance Topete and Lamarion Mothershed to step up and fill those roles offensively.

Defensively the team brings back its leading tackler in Topete, as well as sack leader Michael Benson, who last season took the quarterback down 9 times. But for coach Brandon Holmes its all about the guys up front.

“I just think effort effort is going to be one of the main keys right now, one thing we do have we feel we have a very solid offensive and defensive line,” says head coach Brandon Holmes. “We’re going to lean on those seniors kids like Kaden Buss to step up and just lead us through the pack.”

Sioux City West opens up their season, tomorrow at Council Bluffs Jefferson kickoff is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Iowa woman dies after receiving multiple dog bites
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Naegleria fowleri
Nebraska child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River

Latest News

After a dominant win against the Saltdogs on Tuesday, the Explorers hoped to increase their...
Saltdogs edge out the Explorers in a nailbiter
Andy Johnson joins the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings
Muskies award winning GM Johnson takes job with Kings
Sioux City North huddles up before a game.
Veteran Stars looking for big season in 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness