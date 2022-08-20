Chargers confident in upcoming season with key players returning.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After opening the coach LaDage era with a 3-8 record last season the Briar Cliff Chargers are excited to build off last season and be even better this season.

Personnel wise it looks possible, The Chargers do lose Dawson Forcella at running back, but have confidence in the different things Asante Anglin and E’mond Pittman bring to the table.

The rest of the offense is here to stay, Luke Davies returns after throwing for the second most yards in a season by a briar Cliff QB. And he brings nearly the entire receiving core with him, the extra year together has allowed the QB and his receivers to get their timing down quicker.

Defensively Brett Tinker returns to once again lead the defense after his team leading season last year alongside Tinker on the line will be sack leader MJ Montgomery. But in the end the Chargers believe the key to this season is being real.

“Everybody buys into the culture we have something called real, resect, energy, enthusiasm, accountability and love,” says Sophomore Wide Receiver Aaron Okoro. “We try to live by that and that is what brings our culture together, we’re building something with the young guys, they’re buying in. and we have something that we want to build for years to come even if I’m gone we want to build something for years to come.”

Briar Cliff opens up their season on the 27th when they host Waldorf kickoff is set for 6pm at Memorial Field.

