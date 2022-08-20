Chargers confident in upcoming season with key players returning.

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After opening the coach LaDage era with a 3-8 record last season the Briar Cliff Chargers are excited to build off last season and be even better this season.

Personnel wise it looks possible, The Chargers do lose Dawson Forcella at running back, but have confidence in the different things Asante Anglin and E’mond Pittman bring to the table.

The rest of the offense is here to stay, Luke Davies returns after throwing for the second most yards in a season by a briar Cliff QB. And he brings nearly the entire receiving core with him, the extra year together has allowed the QB and his receivers to get their timing down quicker.

Defensively Brett Tinker returns to once again lead the defense after his team leading season last year alongside Tinker on the line will be sack leader MJ Montgomery. But in the end the Chargers believe the key to this season is being real.

“Everybody buys into the culture we have something called real, resect, energy, enthusiasm, accountability and love,” says Sophomore Wide Receiver Aaron Okoro. “We try to live by that and that is what brings our culture together, we’re building something with the young guys, they’re buying in. and we have something that we want to build for years to come even if I’m gone we want to build something for years to come.”

Briar Cliff opens up their season on the 27th when they host Waldorf kickoff is set for 6pm at Memorial Field.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
Sheriff: Iowa woman dies after receiving multiple dog bites
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe
Police: Iowa man arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City
These photos show the two suspects connected to the ATM robbery outside a Sioux City bank.
Sioux City police investigating after money stolen from ATM on Morningside Ave

Latest News

The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies line up for a play against the Parker Pheasants, in their...
Elk-Point Jefferson clobbers Parker, Wolverines topple Yellow Jackets
Dakota Valley gets riled up before a 2021 regular season game.
Dakota Valley looking for big numbers to lead to big wins
SIOUXLAND SQUADS SHOW MIXED RESULTS IN WEEK 0
SIOUXLAND SQUADS SHOW MIXED RESULTS IN WEEK 0
Luke Davies tosses the ball at a Briar Cliff practice
Briar Cliff Hoping To Improve