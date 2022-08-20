Dakota Valley looking for big numbers to lead to big wins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After a disappointing 1-8 season a year ago the Dakota Valley Panthers are looking to bounce back and get back to the success that once was expected out of the Panthers.

Now this Panther team is a big one, and they have an experienced offensive line and return some key players from last seasons squad. Ethan Anema is back under center and has some of his receivers from last season with him. Including Randy Rosenquist.

Defensively the Panthers have a lot of work to do, last season the offense was able to put up points at times scoring an average of 17 a game, but defensively DV gave up 32 a game. With such a large group returning though, and a large Freshman class, the Panthers think improvement is on the way.

“Right now I would say our strength is depth,” says Dakota Valley head coach Jeff Vandenhul. “We’re running deeper than I’ve ever had, when you have 74-75 kids out and I know we have a large freshman class but even still we have 14 seniors and 16-17 juniors that gives me a lot of different people to choose from and it makes practice better because people are competing at spots.”

Dakota Valley opens their season up on August 26th when they travel to the Dakota Dome to take on Vermillion kickoff is set for 7 PM.

