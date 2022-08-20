Elk-Point Jefferson clobbers Parker, Wolverines topple Yellow Jackets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Can you believe it? Football season is here and some Siouxland schools were in action in Week 0.

One of which is Elk Point Jefferson a team many people think can do some big things this season and that’s why they were ranked number 3 in the preseason polls.

EPJ would go on the road and throttle the Parker Pheasants winning 50-0.

Other Scores:

FB

Irene-Wakonda 28 Canistota 43 F

EP-Jefferson 50 Parker 0 F

Gayville-Volin 12 Corsica-Stickney 20 F

SC West 46 CBTJ 20 F

