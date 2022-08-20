Missouri River Boat Club closes in on building new clubhouse after flooding

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Missouri River Boat Club is inching closer to its dream of remodeling its clubhouse, which flooded multiple times in the past decade.

The club is hosting its 24th annual poker runs Saturday until 7 p.m. So far the group has raised about $90,000 of the about $150,000 they’ll need to move the clubhouse to higher ground.

The organization hopes Saturday’s poker run will take them one step closer.

“I’ve been here since 1977. So I’ve been here an awful long time. And in the heyday we had... 62 docks we’re down to 28 now because of floods and all wiped us out, we’ve rebuilt twice” said Dennis Butler, a fleet captain with the Missouri River Boat Club.

The Missouri River Boat Club hopes to break ground on the new clubhouse in a few weeks.

