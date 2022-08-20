NSP: 20 pounds of meth and fentanyl found buried in northeast Nebraska field

Winside, NE (AP) -State officials say troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska found not only a couple of suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of drugs buried in a field.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers responded Wednesday to reports of two people going through a property near Winside. Troopers stopped a pair from Los Angeles and said they found some suspected methamphetamine, a gun and a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm.

Investigators then gleaned that drugs had been buried in a nearby field. The patrol says it dug up a bag containing 20 pounds of meth and 3 grams of fentanyl -- enough to kill more than 1,000 people.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and other counts.

