NSP: 20 pounds of meth and fentanyl found buried in northeast Nebraska field

Nebraska State Patrol finds buried drugs
Nebraska State Patrol finds buried drugs(KNOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winside, NE (AP) -State officials say troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska found not only a couple of suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of drugs buried in a field.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers responded Wednesday to reports of two people going through a property near Winside. Troopers stopped a pair from Los Angeles and said they found some suspected methamphetamine, a gun and a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm.

Investigators then gleaned that drugs had been buried in a nearby field. The patrol says it dug up a bag containing 20 pounds of meth and 3 grams of fentanyl -- enough to kill more than 1,000 people.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and other counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
These photos show the two suspects connected to the ATM robbery outside a Sioux City bank.
Sioux City police investigating after money stolen from ATM on Morningside Ave
Oscar Villa, left, and Johana Madrid, right.
Authorities arrest 2 suspects after finding 20 pounds of meth buried in Nebraska field
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

South Dakota Governor increases state correctional officer pay
South Dakota’s Governor increases pay for state prison correctional officers
Landowner says he wasn't pressured in carbon pipeline deal
SIOUXLAND SQUADS SHOW MIXED RESULTS IN WEEK 0
SIOUXLAND SQUADS SHOW MIXED RESULTS IN WEEK 0
Dakota Valley gets riled up before a 2021 regular season game.
CAMP KTIV: DAKOTA VALLEY