Pleasant start to the weekend in Siouxland

Tonight expect clearing skies and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After some much needed rain over the last few days in Siouxland, we are clearing the skies and staying mild to kick off the weekend. This afternoon highs are expected to get into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

Tonight, the skies will continue to clear and lows will drop to the mid 50s with a northern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Sunday will bring back more warmth to the region with sunny skies overhead and highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s looking like a great day to get outdoors!

The warming trend continues as we enter the work week with a calm weather pattern setting in as well.

Find out the full details of our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 6 and 10!

