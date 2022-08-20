South Dakota’s Governor increases pay for state prison correctional officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is boosting pay for correctional officers at state prisons that have struggled with staffing shortages in recent months, according to a press release from Noem’s office. Pay will increase for officers across the board. Starting pay for correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour. Additionally, raises will be instituted for security officers up to $28 an hour.

The Republican governor has attempted for over a year to address complaints among Department of Corrections employees. She is also looking to overhaul the state’s aging prison facilities.

The Legislature had already boosted pay for state corrections officers by 6%, but those wages still lagged behind what corrections officers can make working at some counties’ jail facilities.

“These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These increases show officers our appreciation for their service to our state. Sec. Wasko and I will continue to focus on solving problems and prioritizing the security of both our correctional officers and the inmates that they manage.”

“This is the latest step to improve safety and the overall culture at DOC. We are proud of our corrections employees and grateful for their service,” said Kellie Wasko, Secretary of the Department of Corrections. “Thanks to Governor Noem’s leadership, our Department has made tremendous progress in the past several months. There is still much work left to do, including newer and safer facilities, and we are committed to getting that accomplished.”

