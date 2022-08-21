2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says

The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with three sex charges involving minors on Aug. 18.(Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office.)
By Katrenia Busch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Two separate arrests were made on felony charges for sex crimes following a human trafficking sting operation in Michigan.

Authorities arrested 66-year-old Dennis Bales and 70-year-old Dale Ignash on Aug. 17 on suspicion of sex crimes and using a computer in the commission of a crime.

The operation followed another Huron County sex sting in July, according to WNEM.

The operation happened out of an undisclosed location in Caseville Township, which used internet sex and prostitution sites, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

“They would literally ‘shop’ these sites, then reach out believing they were communicating and arranging a meeting with an underage sex participant; however, they were actually reaching out and communicating with our tri-county team,” Hanson said.

When the suspects arrived at the undisclosed location, young deputy sheriff decoys were used to satisfy the suspicions and curiosities of the suspects, Hanson stated.

Both suspects acknowledged wanting to have sex with an underage male, Hanson said.

A 68-year-old man who was an acquaintance of Bales was released after being detained. He could face charges, Hanson said.

Several items of evidence were seized by officers during the operation such as cell phones, cash and vehicles.

The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged both men with three felony sex charges involving minors. They were arraigned Aug. 18.

Bales’ bond was set at $200,000 cash. Ignash has been released on bond.

Bales’ bond was likely amended due to him having past sex-related convictions that have him on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, according to Hanson.

This incident did not involve actual teens forcibly being human trafficked for sex, according to Hanson. However, residents are asked to be on the lookout for this type of activity and report it to their sheriff’s office or local police.

Plans are underway for another operation to occur in the future, Hanson said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
PHOTOS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes ‘significant’ birth of baby white rhino
Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow