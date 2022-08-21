Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was found safe, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon that Lincy Guitry was located safe and the suspect in the case, identified as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, was arrested.

At the time of the Amber Alert, Lincy had last been seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
PHOTOS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes ‘significant’ birth of baby white rhino
Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow