Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) - The city of Anthon, Iowa has been thriving: Case and point its Main Street.

Its last empty storefront is about to be filled, due in large part to an enterprising student, and her parents, who obtained a revitalization grant to turn a decade old gas station into what will be the city’s only salon. The expansion doesn’t stop there.

The building used to be the P&W Garage in Anthon, Iowa. It hasn’t been servicing cars for awhile. But it’s being brought back to life as a hair salon and boutique thanks to an enterprising Northwest Iowa family.

“I wanted to be my business owner, and own my salon being that I was in school at the time. And she said, ‘Well, what if we start today?’ And I was like, ‘What?’” said Breyce Cockburn.

Breyce Cockburn is the future owner of the Studio 101 Salon & Boutique. Standing in the middle of a re-model, the Cockburn family says its taken a lot of effort to get off the ground.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of community involvement, but there’s a lot of personal donations, personal time, friends and family have helped out tremendously, to make this even possible,” said Brenda Cockburn.

Bolstering the project is the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant.

“So that community is huge on growing, we have I think we’re the last vacant building here on Main Street. Katie and Co. received the grant, I believe in 2020. And she has really gone far with it,” said Brenda Cockburn.

The grant is meant to preserve historic buildings, especially in small towns.

Kenneth Bunnel, a longtime owner of the garage and gas station, couldn’t be happier the building is coming back to life. Back when he took ownership, gas was about 23 cents per gallon.

“Just the fact that people love this little town. They like it. And we’re all for everybody. We’re a community,” said Bunnel.

Breyce Cockburn hopes to later expand the business to include other services, and even add a short-term rental in the basement. Providing those who visit the city a place to stay.

Under the terms of the Iowa Economic Development Authority grant, the project must be completed within two years, but the Cockburns are hopeful things will be up and running by early next year.

