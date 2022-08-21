Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening...
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lopez and Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
(AP) -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend.

But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.

According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday.

The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote last month, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, famously dated in the early 2000s. They starred together in 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl” and became engaged but didn’t wed at the time.

Paparazzi has feverishly trailed the couple since they rekindled their romance last year, from the earliest stages of the courtship, to their red carpet debut at last year’s Venice International Film Festival and their recent honeymoon in Paris.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to request for comment Sunday.

