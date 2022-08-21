More mild conditions follow Siouxlanders into the work week

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been another pleasant Summer’s day in Siouxland. We have kept the skies clear throughout the day today and temperatures rose to the low to mid 80s for many of us. The winds have stayed at bay throughout this afternoon coming from the east between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be calm and cool. Overnight lows will reach the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. The winds tonight will come from the east at around 5 miles per hour.

To start the work week, Monday looks to be another sunshine filled day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will reach the mid 80s with a slight breeze from the east southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

The warm and calm conditions look to stick with us for much of the week with rain chances returning by next weekend.

For a complete look at our 10 day forecast be sure to tune into News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening!

