Railroads back plan calling for 24% raises but workers wary

Proposed 24% raise may not be enough to convince workers to ratify deal
Proposed 24% raise may not be enough to convince workers to ratify deal(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The major freight railroads signaled they’re ready to negotiate a new deal based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks covering 115,000 workers still haven’t commented on the recommendations.

The group that represents BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX and other railroads in the talks said Wednesday said even though the report issued by the Presidential Emergency Board that Joe Biden appointed last month calls for higher raises than the companies had proposed they want to reach an agreement to avoid a strike.

But individual railroad workers commenting about the report on Twitter said it didn’t do enough to address their other concerns about working conditions.

