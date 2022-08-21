Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning at the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue.
The shots fired call came in at 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning.
Sioux City Police officers found a male at the 1600 block of Virginia Street with a single gunshot injury. That person was taken to Mercy One hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
This is an on-going investigation as officers are still following up on leads coming in.
Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stoppers line at 712-258-8477 (TIPS)
