Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning at the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue.

The shots fired call came in at 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sioux City Police officers found a male at the 1600 block of Virginia Street with a single gunshot injury. That person was taken to Mercy One hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

This is an on-going investigation as officers are still following up on leads coming in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stoppers line at 712-258-8477 (TIPS)

