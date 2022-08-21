Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) A Siouxland woman said she saw some interesting lights in the sky Saturday night. Nicole Hahn shot video of what she believes is SpaceX Starlink satellites orbiting right over Sioux City.

She shot video Saturday night around 10:20 p.m. near East Middle School. It shows a string of bright lights high in the sky. This is becoming a more and more common sighting around the globe.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched nearly three thousand satellites into space for its Starlink internet service according to Space.com.

The NBC Affiliate in Portland, Oregon just aired a segment Saturday after their viewers saw a similar string of lights in the nighttime skies. They spoke to an expert who explained the orbiting satellites.

A website called “Find Star Link” allows you to type in your location and will give you the best viewing opportunities to see Starlink satellites orbiting earth. According to the website, Siouxlanders have opportunities to see the satellites the next couple of nights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.