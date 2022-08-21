Twiford family on hand for a special memorial at Siouxland Freedom Park

Family of Gene Twiford attend wreathe laying ceremony in honor of their late father.
Family of Gene Twiford attend wreathe laying ceremony in honor of their late father.(John Ludwick)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) The Sons of the American Legion held a special memorial for the family of Gene Twiford. Gene, his wife Janet and daughter Dana were murdered earlier this month in Laurel, Nebraska.

Gene Twiford was a member of the American Legion in Laurel, Nebraska. He was a veteran and an active veterans’ advocate. He spearheaded efforts to get Highway 20 named The Medal of Honor Highway.

On Sunday, Twiford’s family was on hand as the Sons of the American Legion held a wreathe laying ceremony in Twiford’s honor at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The day was about honoring Gene Twiford and all he did for veterans.

“This day is so memorable for remembering what dad did for American Legion, the vets. It meant everything to him. He would do anything for them any day, it just meant the world to him. So what you guys did today, it meant the world to us,” said Gail Curry, Gene and Janet Twiford’s Daughter.

American Legion honor parties were present from South Sioux City, Nebraska, North Sioux City, Jackson, Nebraska, and Homer, Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

