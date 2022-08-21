Wayne State Volleyball sets big goals and NCAA Tournament dreams as volleyball season gets underway

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - After a 22-8 season just a year ago the Wayne State Wildcat Volleyball team is ready for a new season and a new chance to get to the NCAA tournament.

The Cats have the squad to do it, returning kill leader Kelsie Cada, as well as Rachel Walker who set Cada and fellow hitters up a lot last season.

Head Coach Scott Kneifl returns for his 18th season at the helm. So what can the Wildcats improve on this year to break through and get to the tournament?

They believe they were a little to predictable at times especially towards the end of the season, so a more balanced approach might just be the key for the Wildcats continued success this season.

“We just have to come out and keep playing Wayne State volleyball. We have our goals and we have a quote for the year actually which is the power of 12. We have 12 great athletes out there and we all come together and have a role on this team so if we all keep doing that, then we’ll be fantastic we’ll be great and have a good season that we’ve been hoping for,” said Kelsie Cada, Wayne State Junior.

The Wildcats took on division one Kansas State on Friday and took K-State the distance. They ended up falling 15-12 in the final set just missing the victory over a team that made the NCAA tournament a season ago. Needless to say, Wayne State is ready to show Siouxland what they can do.

“We were excited about this group. We are a different style of team than we were last year. We’re really basing this years group off of ball control and defense, knowing when to go for it and when to not go for it at the net. But we have terminators out there to that can block really well and put the ball away so we have a lot of balance and different people are going to have to step up on different nights but we’re excited,” said Scott Kneifl, Wayne State Volleyball Head Coach.

The Wildcats will take off for Garden City, New York where they will face off against Adelphi University and the University of Bridgeport on the 25th.

