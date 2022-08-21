X’s take twin billing against Goldeyes, move into fourth place

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After postponing their game on Friday the Sioux City Explorers and Winnipeg Goldeyes elected to make up the game by playing a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Explorers handled game one taking the contest 5-1, thanks in part to a solid outing from Nivaldo Rodriguez.

Game two was a pitchers duel till the end, Sioux City’s Zach Hedges nearly went the distance in the seven inning game, throwing 6 shutout innings, and striking out 8, while only giving up one hit.

The Explorers scored all three of their runs in the same inning. Trey Martin started things out with a 1 out single, Gabe Snyder drew a walk, Ademar Rifaela singled to right, loading the bases up for Dylan Kelly.

Kelly sent a flyball to centerfield that was caught, Martin tagged up and scored to give the X’s their first run. Blake Tiberi then sent a double down the right field line scoring Snyder. And an infield single from Zach Kone allowed Rifaela to trot home for the third and final run.

The two wins push the Explorers into the fourth and final playoff spot with a 1.5 game lead over Lincoln. With 16 games left the Explorers now enter the final stretch of this playoff race.

