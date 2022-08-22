6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say

Police said a 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after a suspected murder-suicide. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide, following a custody dispute.

According to Mount Healthy police, the bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an Ohio apartment.

Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody exchange at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex.

When officers entered the apartment, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. Police said as officers attempted to force entry into the barricaded bedroom, they heard additional gunshots.

A SWAT team was called and attempted to communicate with Johnson, but “repeated attempts to do so failed.” When SWAT officers entered the bedroom, they found both bodies.

Police said Johnson was a convicted felon, who was prohibited from having a firearm.

No officers were injured.

Mount Healthy is located about 10 miles north of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at...
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world
Spirit Lake schools can now designate certain staff members to carry concealed firearms