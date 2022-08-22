Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run

The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued for two missing children in Kansas City on Sunday has been canceled.

Police said Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4 were found safe Sunday night.

Authorities identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction earlier Sunday. Officials say Owsley has not been arrested.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert said the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
PHOTOS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes ‘significant’ birth of baby white rhino