Dickinson County authorities rescue dog that fell into a storm drain

A small dog named "Josh" was rescued this weekend and returned to his owner Anthony Montez.
A small dog named "Josh" was rescued this weekend and returned to his owner Anthony Montez.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A dog was rescued Sunday thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that “Josh,” a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near the Wal-Mart in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

KUOO Radio reports that the dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, couldn’t get him out and called 911.

A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department. The dog was safely retrieved and returned to his grateful owner.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Sioux City City Council meet on Monday to approve a $7 million grant and 'airport master plan'
City Council approves $7 million grant for trails and an ‘airport master plan’
Inside the police investigation against an alleged Nebraska quadruple murderer
Uptick in RSV cases
RSV photo
Sioux City doctor says there’s a rise in RSV cases
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife