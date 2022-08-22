Dickinson County authorities rescue dog that fell into a storm drain

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A dog was rescued Sunday thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that “Josh,” a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near the Wal-Mart in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

KUOO Radio reports that the dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, couldn’t get him out and called 911.

A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department. The dog was safely retrieved and returned to his grateful owner.

