DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - This past weekend was a record-breaking one for the Iowa State Fair.

Despite the off-and-on rain on Saturday, the 128,298 attendees marks the highest in one day of all-time.

The previous record from 1991 was 127,277.

The total attendance for this year’s fair sits at just over one million people.

