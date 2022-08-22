Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re now getting a glimpse into how police are conducting their investigation into Jason Jones, whose suspected of a quadruple homicide.

Search warrants show the suspect’s wife, Carrie Jones, had her phone seized and her car searched. All while police also seized physical evidence including multiple firearms.

Part of a search warrant affidavit shows that the Laurel Police Department chief went to the home of Jason and Carrie Jones on the day of the alleged murders. During that initial contact, Carrie Jones admitted to running over to the first crime scene before later running back home.

In a search warrant affidavit, police say the Laurel, NE police chief had contact with the couple in the hours after the shooting.

Jason Jones was arrested the next day after police tied gas station receipts and firearm purchase history to him. A separate search warrant shows police are also honing in digital evidence.

Court records show they’ve obtained a warrant for Carrie Jone’s phone, and any other digital data in the neighborhood during the day of the incident. In a court filing, police argued a list of active devices in the area on the day of the incident will help them obtain data about the alleged crime.

Police say they’ll remove any data from non-relevant devices that might be captured in the wider search.

