Semi rollover on I-29 sends driver to hospital with minor injuries

UPDATE

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Sioux City Police responded to a single vehicle accident this afternoon around 1 P.M on I-29 southbound near mile marker 139.

According to responders, a semi hauling a grain trailer lost control, partially left the roadway, and rolled onto its side. The driver, 70-year-old Leonard Arens of Lincoln, Nebraska was taken to MercyOne for minor injuries.

It is not known why Arens lost control but witnesses stated that the trailer began swaying back and forth before the accident.

Arens was cited for failure to maintain control.

