Sioux City doctor says there’s a rise in RSV cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A doctor at MercyOne in Sioux City says cases of RSV are on the rise as school begins Tuesday.

RSV is a virus that’s most dangerous to young children and older adults with other health complications. The doctor says the risk of dying is minimal, but the virus has no known cure or treatment for most patients.

Despite the uptick, experts say there’s no reason for alarm just yet.

“So that’s what it really means and then of course it’s a virus so again inherently there is no specific treatment for it aside from trying to keep secretions clear keeping infants hydrated and making sure the elderly aren’t getting in trouble with any complications,” said Dr. Steven Joyce.

There is a preventive treatment for prematurely born babies, but it’s not available to the general public.

