Sioux City doctor says there’s a rise in RSV cases

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A doctor at MercyOne in Sioux City says cases of RSV are on the rise as school begins Tuesday.

RSV is a virus that’s most dangerous to young children and older adults with other health complications. The doctor says the risk of dying is minimal, but the virus has no known cure or treatment for most patients.

Despite the uptick, experts say there’s no reason for alarm just yet.

“So that’s what it really means and then of course it’s a virus so again inherently there is no specific treatment for it aside from trying to keep secretions clear keeping infants hydrated and making sure the elderly aren’t getting in trouble with any complications,” said Dr. Steven Joyce.

There is a preventive treatment for prematurely born babies, but it’s not available to the general public.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Sioux City City Council meet on Monday to approve a $7 million grant and 'airport master plan'
City Council approves $7 million grant for trails and an ‘airport master plan’
Inside the police investigation against an alleged Nebraska quadruple murderer
Uptick in RSV cases
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife