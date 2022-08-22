Siouxland Business Spotlight: Builders Sharpening and Services

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke to Zach Vogel with Builders Sharpening and Services to talk about a brand new program they’re offering for compact tractors.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke to Zach Vogel with Builders Sharpening and Services to talk about a brand new program they’re offering for compact tractors. If you would like to learn more about Builders Sharpening and Services you can give them a call at (712)-225-3224 or visit their website at builderssharpeningsvc.com.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Riverside Technologies Inc.
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Rock-N-Lokz Salon
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: CASA
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Professional Bull Riders