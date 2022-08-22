Siouxland hospice patient receives surprise care package from the Green Bay Packers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A longtime Green Bay Packers fan in Siouxland was in for a big shock Monday afternoon, when she was surprised with a Green Bay Packers Party and care package.

Ruthie Jager is a hospice patient, with Care Initiative Hospice at Westwood Nursing and Rehab Center. She’s been a loyal Packers fan since she grew up in the Wisconsin area, and her favorite player has always been Aaron Rodgers.

Care Initiatives Hospice wanted to do something special as a quality of life event, so they reached out to the Packers. Her care package included a signed football, a signed Aaron Rodgers photo, and other Packers swag.

“Go Pack Go!” said Ruthie Jager.

Ruthie was welcomed to the communal area that was decorated with Packers balloons and tablecloths. She was surprised to know her favorite football team took some time to send her this big surprise.

“Our volunteer coordinator reached out to the Packers, and they were awesome. They sent a really cool care package, an autographed football, and Aaron Rodgers autographed photo, a whole bunch of just like little Packers memorabilia,” said Megan Skinner, Care Initiatives Hospice Community Representative.

Ruthie says she is excited to decorate her room with her new Packers gear. After the surprise, patients enjoyed a nice lunch with Packers highlights playing in the background.

Those at Care Initiatives Hospice say it’s always enjoyable to get the residents together to have some fun as a community.

“You know, when a lot of people hear hospice, or they hear someone’s in a nursing home, they don’t always think of something positive. And there’s a lot of positives that go on with that, such as this... Bringing the residents together, having fun, just bringing a smile to their face during hard times.,” said Skinner.

