Warmer now, but cooler by the end of the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the mid to upper 70s with some low 80s around the region with wind coming from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny skies across the region.

We will climb into the upper 80s today with some spots reaching the lower 90s. Those spots will be in western Siouxland while eastern Siouxland remains in the 80s. Our wind will start to shift from the east southeast to the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. We are seeing some clouds over northern parts of Siouxland mainly near Spencer and Okoboji region. Those clouds will move off in the later parts of the afternoon.

Tonight, we will have overnight lows in the 60s and upper 50s with wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies. Our cloud coverage does increase tonight mainly in northern and eastern Siouxland. Overnight we could see some isolated showers over Siouxland, but nothing widespread. Mainly in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks nice. We are starting off warm, but by mid-week we will see a weak cold front move through that could bring us some rain and cool us off a bit. Our next big chance of rain will be this upcoming weekend.

