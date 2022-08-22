Warmer conditions returning to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a foggy morning start in some parts of Siouxland, we went back to partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer and more humid conditions.

We’ll continue that warming trend on Tuesday with highs near 90 under partly cloudy skies with a small chance of a morning showers in northeastern Siouxland.

By Wednesday, we could see a slight chance of a thundershowers pop up in the region with highs still above average in the upper 80s.

Thursday will cool off just a bit with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will stay partly cloudy with highs again in the low 80s.

We could see chance of some rain move in over the weekend.

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

