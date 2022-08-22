Warming up this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the mid to upper 50s with some low 60s around the region with our wind calm from the east with mostly clear conditions.

We will climb into the upper 80s today with some spots reaching the lower 90s today. Lower 90s will mainly be four our western counties while our eastern counties stay in the mid to upper 80s. Our wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

Tonight, we will have overnight lows in the 60s and upper 50s with wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies. Our cloud coverage does increase tonight mainly in northern and eastern Siouxland.

The rest of the week looks nice. We are starting off warm, but by mid-week we will see a weak cold front move through that could bring us some rain and cool us off a bit. Our next big chance of rain will be this upcoming weekend.

