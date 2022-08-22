WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect. (SOURCE: WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - In a shocking scene caught on camera, an off-duty police officer was hit by a car in front of his own home.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, the off-duty officer was at his home Tuesday when 54-year-old Gregory Martin Hill approached in a Jeep.

Police said as the officer was approaching the Jeep to see if he needed assistance, Hill began to curse at the officer. The driver then backed out, hitting another car and a mailbox before driving toward the officer in what police said seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt, Hill hit a tree.

WAFF reports that, while the officer was heading inside of his home to get his duty weapon and handcuffs, the driver got out of his Jeep and followed the officer into his carport.

The officer’s wife, Sabrina Brown, shared a Facebook comment saying their two children were inside of the home.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect

Police said Hill went back to his car as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. The officer ordered him to get on the ground, but he refused. The Jeep then drove toward the officer again in his front yard, and the officer fired multiple shots into the car. The gunshots missed the driver, and the officer’s legs were run over, police said.

The officer said he and a witness held Hill down until other officers arrived at the home to arrest him.

Hill has been charged with attempted murder and had a bond set at $1 million cash.

If Hill were to post bond he would need to be under supervision by pre-trial supervisors, have no alcohol or firearms in his home or any of his vehicles, and can have no direct, indirect or electronic communication with the victim.

According to officials, the officer has been released and is at home recovering.

