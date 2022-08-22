X’s drop ball and third game to Goldeyes

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After taking both games of a twin billing on Saturday, the Sioux City Explorers entered Sunday with a 1.5 game lead on the Lincoln Saltdogs for the final spot in the American Association Western Division Playoffs.

The X’s even jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a Trey Martin RBI single. That is where the momentum would end for the Explorers. Winnipeg would put up 6 unanswered runs throughout the rest of the game and win 6-1. Sioux City would commit 4 errors which helped score 3 of Winnipeg’s runs.

The loss drops the the Explorers down to just a half game lead over Lincoln for the final playoff. With 15 games left the Explorers head to Sioux Falls for a five game series with the Canaries.

