Archaeologists take a deep dive into history at the Sioux City Railroad Museum

Items from the archaeological dig will be bagged up to be sent off for further research.
Items from the archaeological dig will be bagged up to be sent off for further research.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Archeologists and local volunteers have been busy taking a deep dig into history at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

The museum received a $32,250 research grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa for archaeological research.

Researchers dug around to find artifacts that will tell them more about the people who worked on the railroads and in labor camps. They are also hoping to learn more about immigrants.

Many volunteers were out at the museum in April when they did their first dig. Everything went into bags, and volunteers and archeologists are now cleaning the items found. Everything found will be shipped off for further research at the Office of the State Archeologists at the University of Iowa.

“Our fieldwork in this past spring was to look for evidence of the camps, we have found lots and lots of stuff associated with the railroad, all kinds of nuts and bolts and big pieces of trains and melted bricks and things, remnants of fires,” said Cherie Haury-Artz, Archaeological Technician, Office Of The State Archaeologist.

Local volunteers helped with the first dig, and some are back to help clean the items. One local student from Morningside University says this is a full-circle moment for her.

“I grew up here so I used to come here when I was little and I never really once thought about how much extra significance you could have with what’s all just buried in the soil back there. So when I was presented this volunteering opportunity by actually my advisor at Morningside I was very excited to come back,” said Sophia Yudka, Morningside University museum studies student.

Historic archaeologists in Iowa City will catalog the items, complete an analysis, and write a report. The items will be sent back to the museum to be put on display with a full story of what happened back in the day.

