Beavers ready to roll in 2022

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -The Buena Vista Beavers were right down the middle last season 5-5 .500. Although it is a winning season, it is not what the Beavs wanted and they’ve come out this offseason with a new intensity so that last season doesn’t repeat itself.

The Beavers have two names they have to replace, the first is Eric Pacheco, the receiver with his name all over the BVU record book graduated. The good news is that Buena Vista has multiple wide receivers like Dylan Laughlin, Isaiah Morones and Jeremiah Powell to contribute and fil the hole.

Another issue is the quarterback position, last years starter Brandon Kyles has transferred out of Storm Lake, but the Beavers found a transfer of their own in Zach Herrera, who transferred in from Mount Union. The Beavers are confident in Herrera, and they have the goals to prove it. Listing a conference championship as the Beavers mission, but it’s going to take quite a bit to get there.

“We have to get off to a good start and stay healthy,” says BVU head coach Grant Mollring. “We get Coe to open up conference play at home at night. And, that’s going to be a big game for us to kind of test where we’re at in the conference. I want our guys to have that goal of a conference championship is what their ultimate goal is that’s a goal that we should be striving for but there is a lot of football to be played before now and then.”

Defensively the Beavers return their leading tackler in Brady McConaty, the fifth year senior also lead BVU in sacs last season with 7.5.They also return interception leader Brandon Lance, who as a freshman picked the ball off four times. For the defense though the old saying still sticks around Practice makes perfect.

“It’s been great there has been a lot of competition good competition,” says McConaty. “1 on 1s, offense vs defense, it’s been a great start, I love the intensity these guys have brought, we want to keep being that intense defense that sets the tone.”

BVU will open their season up on September 3rd when they host Gustavus Adolphus college in Storm Lake kickoff is set for 6pm

