Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

Three South Dakota state lawmakers have come out publicly asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem, who appointed him to his current position in June.
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane.

Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow for a special prosecutor to investigate Noem’s potential abuse of the state airplane, which was referred back to his office Monday by the Government Accountability Board (GAB).

“I am asking that we have a special prosecutor assigned this,” Smith said during an interview with Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory. “As honorable as the appointed Attorney General is, this puts him in a bad spot, there is going to be an impropriety because he was appointed by the current governor who is being investigated.”

Noem appointed Vargo in June after former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was impeached over his role in a fatal crash where he struck and killed a pedestrian. Both complaints that the Government Accountability Board considered were filed originally by Ravnsborg.

Smith was joined in his calls for a special prosecutor by current Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R, Glenham) and Rep. Scott Odenbach (R, Spearfish).

“I think in order to show the people of South Dakota that we take ethical violations and complaints seriously, then it is only appropriate that the Governor appointed Attorney General in Vargo steps aside, to allow for a third party investigator to look into the ethics violations by Governor Noem,” Gosch said.

“It is only appropriate for him (Vargo) to immediately recuse himself and appoint a special counsel so that there is a continued faith and trust in the process, that you are held accountable no matter who you are,” Odenbach said in a statement.

In a statement issed Monday regarding potentially recusing himself, Vargo said that “no decision has yet been made.” On Tuesday, Attorney General spokesperson Tony Mangan referred Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory back to Vargo’s original statement.

Neither Noem’s office nor her campaign responded to a request for comment as to whether or not they believe Vargo should recuse himself. No timeline has been given as to when the investigation will be completed.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Raccoon makes a guest appearance on News 4 Today's weather forecast
Raccoon makes a guest appearance on News 4 Today's weather forecast
Warmer temperatures today and rain chances in the forecast
Warmer temperatures today and rain chances in the forecast
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Students embrace their teacher at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary after a summer away.
Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed: First day of school for Sioux City schools & Bishop Heelan freshmen