Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed: First day of school for Sioux City schools & Bishop Heelan freshmen

Sioux City Community Schools welcomed students on the first day of the 2022-23 year, while Bishop Heelan Freshmen went through orientation
Students embrace their teacher at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary after a summer away.
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2022-2023 school year marks the first year students and teachers will spend in the new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School.

Students walked in with their parents to grab breakfast in the new cafeteria that features the facade of the original Hunt Elementary School.

The first building closed in 2019 and was demolished to build the new one. In the meantime, students attended classes at the former Crescent Park Elementary School. Both had no air conditioning, so when it got hot outside classes were dismissed.

The air conditioning isn’t the only thing one music teacher is excited about.

“We’ve always had to do our concerts somewhere else. So now we have this huge stage and gym and place to do our performances and our musicals. So that’s a huge opportunity to be able to stay here and do that,” said Jody Nieuwendorp, Hunt Elementary music teacher.

For students, the excitement of finally being in the large school fuels their first-day jitters.

“I like that my classroom is very big. And I like that we have our own seats. And it’s very fun to see, to go to the school,” said third grader Karla.

“It’s huge. They have upstairs, downstairs and an elevator,” third grader Gaia exclaimed.

The new building is three times larger than the original built in 1906.

Bishop Heelan Freshmen’s First Day

From the start of kindergarten to the start of high school, both can be equally intimidating. That’s why Bishop Heelan Catholic School Freshmen spent the day in their new school alone to learn the ropes.

Students spent time with their homeroom class touring the building. That way when they return with a full building, there’s little room for error.

“We bring our freshmen in and let them get acclimated to life at Bishop Heelan Catholic high school they, you know, go through their class schedule, practice their locker combinations, learn about the lunch line and where to gather in the mornings and how we dismiss and also get a little bit of insider information from our student council on our senior students,” said principal Christian Bork.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools’ first day is Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

