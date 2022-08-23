City Council approves a new ‘airport master plan’ and a $7 million grant for trails

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Sioux City City Council approved an “Airport Master Plan” for the Sioux Gateway Airport Monday night.

Along with Monday’s approval, the Council will also submit a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant from the FAA would fund up to $900,000 of the plan. The total cost of the project would be more than $1 million.

According to Mayor Bob Scott, parts of the plan may include increased capacity for the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, expansion of runways, and a final plan for what land is used for the airport.

“We haven’t had a master plan of what we need to do to keep the land available for the Air Guard, to keep the land available for any economic development, and where the different facilities should go,” said Sioux City Mayor, Bob Scott. “So it’s kind of time to do another one its been over 20 years since we’ve done one.”

Council members also approved the use of a $7 million grant for the Siouxland Regional Trail System Project. The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department applied for the Designation Iowa Outdoor Recreation Grant to support its trail system.

The grant will fund the design and construction of the “Cone Mountain Bike Park,” “Big Sioux River Pedestrian Bridge Crossing,” “Loess Hills Scenic Trail,” and “Floyd River/Plywood Trail.”

“There’s been a lot of talk and a lot of community coming together to try to do a trail from basically sergeant bluff all the way to Le Mars. And that’s never going to happen without some sort of major grant so fortunately, we have the largest grant in that process so that’s good news,” said Mayor, Bob Scott.

Now that the grant is approved, Parks and Recreation will start looking for designers and those who can construct the trails.

All projects must be completed by September 30th, 2026.

