Donations needed: Lila Mae’s House temporarily closes to victims

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A lack of funds is leading a Sioux City service agency, focused on helping human trafficking survivors, to close.

Lila Mae’s House has the capacity to house a dozen victims, but sits empty now as the agency “regroups.”

This temporary closure means seven staff members have been laid off and any remaining residents have been transferred to other locations. Sister Shirley Fineran, the founder and president of Lila Mae’s House, says this is just a temporary “regroup” and the organization remains open to take calls and refer those in need to other services. But for now, the house has no residents and the remaining volunteers and employees are working to raise funds.

In fact, Lila Mae’s House is looking for donations from the public.

“And it’s a blessing to see the change that happens when, when our women, our participants, have a place to be where they know that they are loved, and where they can heal, and where they can really plan for a life that they never thought that they had,” said Sister Shirley.

It’s important the public supports projects like these because sex trafficking does happen in Siouxland. And it’s often hidden in plain sight.

“So it’s, it’s a hidden crime. And it’s also one that we call, it’s really slavery, because they, they have the person. And they really sell them the sell their body,” said Sister Shirley.

If someone has a question about trafficking or believes they may be sex trafficked, they can still call Lila Mae’s House even though it’s temporarily closed its doors to residents. You can reach them at (712) 244-2677.

If you’d like to donate to the house, follow this link.

