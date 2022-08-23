Explorers split twin billing with Sioux Falls

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers entered the day with a chance to increase their lead to a game and a half over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Things looked promising when the Explorers shelled the Canaries in game on of their doubleheader 8-2. But, after scoring 8 runs in the first game the Explorers bats disappeared in game two as they fell to Sioux Falls 1-0.

Sioux City returns to action in Sioux Falls on Tuesday first pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

