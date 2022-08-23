Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts

In June 55% of houses sold above asking price
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The number of sale agreements on existing homes canceled by Americans was just under 15% in June compared to 11% last year, according to a new report from Redfin.

Josh Stech, the CEO of Sundae, a real estate marketplace for investors, said inflation and higher mortgage rates are playing a role in what is happening in the market.

“The two main ones are inventory starts spiking and then mortgage rate volatility causes buyers to say, ‘you know what, I’m going to play this game a little bit and if rates drop, I’m going to cancel my contract to get out of the rate lock,’” Stech said.

He said in June, over 55% of homes across the country still sold above the asking price, which generally means there’s multiple offers. So regardless of the uptick in cancellations, Stech said it’s still a seller’s market.

To get the best price for your property, He urged sellers to look local and interview several agents in your area.

Stech said working with real estate agents and brokers that know your local market is the top way to make sure you get the best price for your property.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Latest News

Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say