Loyola University’s Sister Jean turns 103

Sister Jean, the beloved ambassador of Loyola University, turned 103 on Sunday.
By Tre Ward
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved ambassador of Loyola University, turned 103 on Sunday.

The city of Chicago is honoring her by naming a plaza on campus after her. Friends, family and people from all over the community gathered to celebrate her birthday and plaza dedication.

A sign on the plaza reads, “Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza” and “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

Schmidt said she plans on visiting her namesake plaza more often.

“And to dedicate the plaza? That’s something very special. I’ll come more frequently, I know that! I know that for sure,” she said.

Donned in her maroon and gold, whether off or on the sidelines, and cheering for the Ramblers, she makes an impact that goes well beyond the court as an educator and mentor.

Sister Jean gained overnight popularity in 2018 during the NCAA Tournament when Loyola upset Miami.

She said her secret to longevity is eating well, sleeping well and praying well.

She will continue her birthday celebration on Tuesday when she will throw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game.

Schmidt said perhaps she should “get better prepared to get to heaven,” but for now, “I’m having so much fun.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Latest News

Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say