Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOGAN - A Nebraska man is facing charges after a boating fatality that happened on the Missouri River during the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, Nebraska. He was charged on Aug. 22 with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska.

Vanderheiden is accused of being the operator of a 30-foot red and white Scarab that sank in the Missouri River, near Mondamin, Iowa. The charges are the result of an investigation by Iowa conservation officers.

