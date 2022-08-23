Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality

LOGAN - A Nebraska man is facing charges after a boating fatality that happened on the Missouri River during the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, Nebraska. He was charged on Aug. 22 with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska.

Vanderheiden is accused of being the operator of a 30-foot red and white Scarab that sank in the Missouri River, near Mondamin, Iowa. The charges are the result of an investigation by Iowa conservation officers.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.