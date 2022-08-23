Maximum E. coli levels found at Spirit Lake beach

Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits.

The Spirit Lake beach is about 20 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border -- near Okoboji. The beach at Spirit Lake registered more than 24,000 viable bacteria. This is 10 times what is considered unhealthy.

This rapid growth of bacteria could be due to Iowa’s heat waves this summer or rainfall washing animal waste into the water.

The water will be tested again on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality

Latest News

The home plans to reopen when funds are available.
Lila Mae House, a service for sex trafficking victims, temporarily closes
No injuries have been reported
Ammonia truck overturns in Northwest Iowa
Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed: First day of school for Sioux City schools & Bishop Heelan freshmen
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality